Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury has published the names of over 62,000 people in newspapers across the state who are owed more than $44 million today, Oct. 25, 2022.

State Treasurer John M. Schroder is encouraging citizens to check the printed list for their names in the paper.

The list of names includes those whose unclaimed property items were received from September 2021 through August 2022 and does not include anything from past years.

If you would like to check for your name from the recent list or check the database for unclaimed property going back to 1972, you can visit the State Treasury’s website HERE.

The Louisiana Department of Treasury is responsible for returning this money to citizens and says that whether it was ten days or ten years ago, this is your money, and they will hold on to it for you until you claim it.

Common examples of unclaimed property include unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, uncashed payroll checks, stock dividends, and utility deposit refunds. When checks are not cashed, accounts go dormant, or the company cannot locate the owner, the funds are sent to the Treasury for safekeeping until the money can be returned to the appropriate owners.

Louisiana law requires businesses to report unclaimed funds to the State Treasury when they can’t locate the owners of the money. That law also requires the State Treasury to annually publish the name of people they received unclaimed property from.

