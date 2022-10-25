Louisiana Tech ranked second in state among Best Global Universities

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - U.S. News and World Report’s Best Global Universities list has ranked Louisiana Tech as the No. 2 university in all of Louisiana.

The list, released on Oct. 25, looked at 2,000 top universities around the world and ranked them based on academic research and reputation. Louisiana Tech ranked ahead of the state’s medical and research institutions and at least on R1 Carnegie Classified university, according to the university’s Office of University Communications.

The university’s president, Dr. Les Guice, said the institution’s culture is what contributes to having such high performance and earning global respect.

“Collaboration, within our university and with institutions throughout the world, is a hallmark of Louisiana Tech’s culture and our research culture specifically,” said Guice. “The Best Global Universities list shows that our reputation and publications are highly respected throughout the world. Louisiana Tech’s research and partnership focus will continue to be on work that makes a difference - and provides unparalleled educational opportunity - for our region, state, nation, and the world.”

Dr. Sumeet Dua, Louisiana Tech’s Executive Associate Vice President for Research and Partnerships, said the university’s global partnerships help offer students exceptional opportunities in research.

“Partnerships with research institutions around the world, such as CERN [European Organization for Nuclear Research] in Switzerland, have helped create research opportunities for our faculty and students at all levels,” said Dua. “As we continue to prioritize research opportunities for our undergraduate and graduate students, our international connections will provide the chance for our students and faculty to make an impact with their research aspirations.”

Louisiana Tech’s physics program was also one of only two programs in the state recognized for its global research and reputation impact.

U.S. News and World’s Report looked at various qualities of each institution to determine the list’s rankings. The qualities taken into consideration include those such as global research reputation, regional research reputation, publications, books, conferences, number of publications that are among the 10% most cited, international collaboration relative to country, international collaboration, number of highly cited papers that are among the top 1% most cited in their respective field, and percentage of total publications that are among the top 1% most highly cited papers.

To learn more about how the universities were ranked, read the methodology at usnews.com.

