MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Union General Hospital in Farmerville provided help for girls in grades 6-12 this month in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The “It’s a Girl Thing: Making Proud Choices” program held its monthly meeting on Oct. 24. This month, they discussed topics about different types of abuse and provided resources for those who need them.

Jackie Hill, a domestic violence advocate, prepared a presentation for the girls to educate them on recognizing signs of abuse and steps to take if they are being abused.

“We want the girls to know how to identify if they are in an abusive situation,” says Claudia Wade, director of Community Development at Union General Hospital. “They are getting to that age where they are going to meet somebody, date somebody, and love doesn’t mean that they can scream, yell or hit you. They need to learn the difference between love and being abused.”

The program also educates girls on topics like mental, physical and sexual health along with addiction issues.

Qualifying girls also received a food box for them to take home at the end of the meeting.

To enroll your child in the program, view the enrollment packet on Union General’s website.

