Franklin Parish MERIT Program opens to adults with disabilities and youth

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - A new program in Franklin Parish is helping adults with disabilities and children in grades six through ten.

The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office cut the ribbon on the MERIT Program this month. It’s located at 6963 Prairie Road in Winnsboro.

The MERIT Program operates throughout the week on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays; offering activities for program participants such as after-school tutoring, recreational activities, and mentoring to enrich lives.

Tutoring is provided by certified teachers. Some tutors are paid by the sheriff’s office, whereas, other tutors are volunteers for the program.

All public schools in Franklin Parish are out on Mondays due to a four-day school week. On Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, students were able to receive extra help with their studies when normal school hours usually take place.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.