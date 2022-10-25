Entry-level CDL program at Monroe school meeting nationwide truck driver demands

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The McCann School of Business and Technology in Monroe is addressing the nationwide truck driver shortage with its new program.

The school launched a Commercial Driver’s License training program.

CDL Program Director Allen Brown says he’s determined new students will leave the program prepared to get on the roads safely, and have the experience and knowledge to pursue a career in the trucking industry.

According to the American Trucking Associations, the trucking industry will need to recruit close to 1 million new drivers to keep up with the demand over the next decade. The school is stepping in to meet those demands with this new entry-level program.

Enrollment for the CDL training program is on a rolling basis, with programs beginning every four to eight weeks. The program can be completed in as little as four weeks.

