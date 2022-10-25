Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Concordia deputies stop woman from fleeing booking process

By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A Vidalia resident is in custody again after being accused of attempting to flee Concordia Parish jail during the booking process.

CPSO says on Oct. 24, 2022, Kristen Berry,26, was in the process of receiving a promise to appear by Judge Reeves in regards to an arrest on Oct. 17.

Berry was on the phone with her probation officer after receiving a warrant from Mississippi probation and parole for her arrest. During the call, CPSO says a parish resident walked into the jail and Berry fled into the parking lot before the door closed.

A CPSO deputy, jail warden, jailer and major chased after Berry as she entered an SUV, CPSO says. Berry is accused of then trying to pull out of the parking lot at a high speed and driving toward the deputy and major.

CPSO says shots were then fired into the front of the SUV in an attempt to stop Berry from making more attempts at harming the public. Berry was taken back into custody without incident after the SUV was disabled.

Berry has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder along with various other charges.

