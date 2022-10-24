Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Sen. Kennedy/Rep. Letlow hold campaign rally in Bastrop

Kennedy is seeking his second term in the Senate, while Letlow is looking to be elected to her first full term in the House of Representatives.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Congresswoman Julia Letlow (LA-05) and Louisiana Senator John Kennedy held a campaign rally in Bastrop on October 24.

“I’m playing against par, man,” Kennedy (R) told KNOE. “I’m running on my record, and I’m very proud of it.”

“I want the people of the 5th District to know that I’m not wasting a breath,” explained Letlow. “I’m going to make sure that I work the hardest I possibly can for them.”

On the Senate side, Democratic opponents have labeled Kennedy a “TV Politician” in his re-election bid.

“I make some people mad, and I know that. I have the right to remain silent, but I don’t have the ability,” explained Kennedy. “I tell people the truth. Good, bad, indifferent, and I am going to keep doing that until my people tell me to come home.”

The latest polling from Public Policy Polling shows Kennedy with a commanding lead over several Democratic opponents. Kennedy says that’s because he’s delivered results for Louisiana.

“We’ve appropriated $3.5 billion in road money, and that doesn’t include Biden’s infrastructure deal, which wasn’t infrastructure,” said Kennedy. “It was 23% infrastructure. The rest was welfare and Green New Deal.”

On the House side, Letlow says her biggest accomplishment has been securing a seat on the highly-coveted Appropriations Committee.

“Now, what I do have a say over is where those dollars go,” Letlow explained. “You can best believe I’m going to be fighting for every one of your tax dollars to come back to Louisiana where they belong.”

Letlow says her top priority if re-elected is bringing down inflation. She says the way to do that is to open up oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico.

“I represent a rural area,” added Letlow. “We have to drive everywhere that we go. Gas prices and inflation is really hurting our people. I’m excited to work with my Republican colleagues to get those numbers down.”

Early voting beings on October 25 and runs through November 1, except on Sundays. Election Day is November 8.

