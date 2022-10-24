Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Protect yourself against home title fraud

Ways to avoid Home Title Fraud.
By AntZavier Brown
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There is an uptick in home title fraud in Louisiana, according to Better Business Bureau consumer advocate Jo Ann Deal. Here’s how the scam works: someone gathers your personal information, takes the title of your property and changes ownership from you to themselves.

“International Association of Better Business Bureau has a scam tracker that can track scams by zip code, so it’s important to know that title fraud can happen in a number of ways but our biggest concern is foreclosure. This can happen with second homes, rental homes, or vacation homes, so if you put your home on Airbnb take notes because scammers can take over your identity and change ownership. They will sell your home, so pay attention to any changes in taxes or other documents, " Deal explained.

Deal said no matter what kind of homeowner you are, it’s important to protect yourself. She said if you have any questions about foreclosure to call the BBB for more information and check with the Attorney General’s Office.

