Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body

FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was...
FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported missing about three hours later.(Chatham County Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a Georgia toddler presumed dead by police says she still hopes he will be found “happy and alive” nearly three weeks after she reported the child missing.

Leilani Simon told WTOC-TV she’s hopeful someone is taking care of her 20-month-old son, Quinton.

She spoke Monday as police and FBI agents resumed searching a landfill outside Savannah for the child’s remains.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley has said investigators believe the boy is dead. He also named Simon as the sole suspect in her son’s death and disappearance, though she has not been charged.

Simon said she’s not running or hiding. She said if she’s found to be at fault, “I will take myself to that police station.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CARROLL VS
Arrests “likely” after coach’s physical contact with sheriff
parish
Franklin Parish officials react to skirmish at high school game
Shooting generic
Monroe man shot, killed during fight with wife and teen
Vigil held for five year anniversary of Ruston woman's death
Vigil held for anniversary of Ruston woman’s death
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead

Latest News

The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Rep. Julia Letlow hugs Sen. John Kennedy at a joint campaign rally in Bastrop, LA
Sen. Kennedy/Rep. Letlow hold campaign rally in Bastrop
Sen. Kennedy/Rep. Letlow hold campaign rally in Bastrop
Sen. Kennedy/Rep. Letlow hold campaign rally in Bastrop
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Jury selection begins in Trump Organization tax fraud trial