Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

LIVE: Merrick Garland, other Justice Dept. leaders, to hold press conference

Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will discuss a national security issue on Monday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss a national security matter.

According to media reports, they will be discussing ”alleged criminal activity by a nation-state actor in the U.S.”

The Department of Justice didn’t clarify the matter in its brief statement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CARROLL VS
Arrests “likely” after coach’s physical contact with sheriff
parish
Franklin Parish officials react to skirmish at high school game
Shooting generic
Monroe man shot, killed during fight with wife and teen
Vigil held for five year anniversary of Ruston woman's death
Vigil held for anniversary of Ruston woman’s death
Hunters for the Hungry
“Hunters for the Hungry” provides meat donations to Louisiana families

Latest News

Cold Front Timing
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London on Monday. The...
Rishi Sunak, UK’s next PM, faces major economic problems
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield