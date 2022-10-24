Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

La. Gov. Edwards declares Oct. 24 Red Beans & Rice Day

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While just about everyone in South Louisiana knows that every Monday is red beans & rice day, Oct. 24 will now be recognized as the “official” day for the dish by the State of Louisiana.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation Monday (Oct. 24) morning on the steps of the State Capitol to officially recognize the day.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office said the proclamation is being made to bring attention to Second Harvest Food Bank and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank in their fight against hunger. Camellia Beans and Cajun Country Rice also took part in Monday’s celebration in Baton Rouge.

Red beans & rice is a Louisiana Creole dish made up of vegetables and spices that were traditionally slowly cooked for hours with pork bones from the previous Sunday’s dinner. In the dish’s origins, it was said that Monday was laundry day and a pot of beans could simmer all day while clothes were scrubbed and put out to dry.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CARROLL VS
Arrests “likely” after coach’s physical contact with sheriff
parish
Franklin Parish officials react to skirmish at high school game
Shooting generic
Monroe man shot, killed during fight with wife and teen
Vigil held for five year anniversary of Ruston woman's death
Vigil held for anniversary of Ruston woman’s death
Hunters for the Hungry
“Hunters for the Hungry” provides meat donations to Louisiana families

Latest News

Cold Front Timing
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 10/24
Ways to avoid Home Title Fraud.
Protect yourself against home title fraud
Ways to avoid Home Title Fraud.
Home Title Fraud