“Hunters for the Hungry” provides meat donations to Louisiana families

Hunters for the Hungry is a non-profit organization designed for hunters to donate excess meat gathered from the hunting season.
By Rylee Kramer
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana nonprofit organization called Hunters for the Hungry offers a way for outdoorsmen to give back to the community.

The organization partners with meat processors in each Parish where hunters can drop off extra meat from the hunting season that oftentimes goes to waste. The meat is transported from the processor to one of the five major food banks of Louisiana, where they distribute the meat to local shelters and food kitchens. The goal of Hunters for the Hungry is to minimize waste and provide food to those in need.

Julie Grunewald, the Executive director of Hunters for the Hungry said they’ve seen roughly a 65% increase in deer donations in the past 4 years. Their goal is to reach 1,000 deer donations this season.

“It’s no cost to the hunter, so we pay all the processing fees. And then we call the food bank and you know get them to pick it up,” Grunewald said. “Not only is it a great avenue to provide lean protein, which is so important health-wise, but also as you know, protein is the most expensive part of every meal so we’re just donating all this protein to food banks, and their agencies,”

If Hunters for the Hungry reaches its goal of 1,000 deer donations, this would provide roughly 16,250 meals across the state of Louisiana.

If you or anyone you know has excess meat from the hunting season, you can take it to your local processor listed on the Hunters for the Hungry website.

