Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Former Calvary Baptist quarterback comes in clutch for La Tech

Landry Lyddy led the Bulldogs to overtime
By Megan Murray
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech suffered a heartbreaking homecoming loss to Rice, falling 42-41 in overtime. However, freshman quarterback Landry Lyddy came in clutch for the Bulldogs. After Parker McNeil and Matthew Downing exited the game with injuries, the Calvary Baptist product entered the game with 37 seconds remaining and threw the touchdown and two-point conversion to send the game to overtime. Lyddy added an 18-yard overtime touchdown pass.

