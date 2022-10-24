Feed Your Soul: Getting out of the restaurant rut

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Do you dread being asked the question, “Where do you want to eat?” because you know the place you end up at will be one you have been to hundreds of times. Well, Athena Restaurant in Monroe is a place that will get you out of that restaurant rut.

The Greek cuisine restaurant has been in the area for a while and was originally on 18th St.

Issam Jaber, owner of Athena, said his mother was a large part of starting the restaurant as she persuaded Jaber’s father to start the original one after years in the restaurant business. Eventually, Athena moved to its current location.

The recipes are influenced by Jaber’s mother.

“My mom’s big on making anything with chicken. She liked baking chicken, cooking it with stew, or anything like that... rice, all my friends, whenever she would make anything with rice or like chicken, they’d be like, ‘Oh, I’m coming over tonight,’ " said Jaber.

If you are new to Greek food, there are many options

“If you haven’t been here, get the fried cheese, get the Mediterranean chicken, and then I’ll see you again next week, " said Jaber.

When you come back, you can try the shawarma, or try something out of your comfort zone as I did.

“We have moussaka; basically, moussaka is eggplant, seasoned and fried with onions and bell peppers. And then we put a layer of tomato sauce with a bunch of spices that we pour on top, " explained Jaber.

I am not a fan of eggplant, but this is one dish that I would have again. The food is amazing with other options available as well.

I spoke to one first-time customer, Meredith Albritton, who was pleasantly surprised.

“This whole meal was vegetarian and I’m not a vegetarian, but it was very good and then didn’t make me feel too full but very well-seasoned,” said Albritton.

When you come, expect something unique. It’s like an international tour right here at home. Plus, the atmosphere is pleasant for any occasion.

“It’s just a comfortable place. You want to come at night when it’s a little darker, more romantic. Hey, maybe during lunch you and your friend want to come around 12 o’clock it’ll be busy, " explained Jaber.

The customers love the calm as much as the food. Reba Tumlinson, a regular, says she loves it.

“I enjoy coming here because every time I’ve been, it’s been a very peaceful atmosphere,” said Tumlinson.

So, head over to Athena Restaurant in Monroe for some great Greek and international cuisine... That will feed your soul.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.