Vigil held for anniversary of Ruston woman’s death

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of Sheila Marie Jackson held a vigil in her honor for the five-year anniversary of her death. Sheila was 52 years old when she was found dead on highway 167 in Ruston, LA on October 22nd, 2017.

Her siblings have held a vigil every year since her passing to honor their sister and shed light on the unsolved case.

According to Ruston Police Department Public information Officer, Chad Hamlin, the homicide investigation is still open, but they are struggling to move forward because of a lack of evidence.

Sheila’s brother, Rodney Jackson, comes from Denver, Colorado every year for his sisters vigil, and says he will continue as long as it takes for them to get the answers they need.

“If it was your sister, your mother or your grandmother, because yes, she was a grandmother also, would you want this upon you... sleepless nights, you know, yeah its hard...it really is...but my prayer before god calls me home is that we get this solved,” Jackson said.

The family has not stopped fighting for justice for Sheila and wants someone to be held accountable. Sheila’s sister, Gloria Beard, says she feels as if law enforcement has come up short with answers for them.

“The way they handled this situation is like she was just nobody, but she was, she was my sister, she was a mother, she was an auntie, and she was loved most of all. That’s the most important thing.” Beard said.

Rodney Jackson and Gloria Beard are committed to finding justice for their sister, and said they will not give up.

“In due time, 10, 20 years, I hope we don’t have to wait that long, but if that’s what it takes then yes, I will keep coming back here year after year until we get the answers that we want.” Jackson said.

If you have any information on Sheila Jackson’s death, contact the Ruston Police Department.

