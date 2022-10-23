Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

US Army reports ‘barricade situation’ at base outside DC

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FORT BELVOIR, Va. (AP) — U.S. Army officials say a “barricade situation” has drawn the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to a base outside the nation’s capital.

The official twitter account of Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia tweeted that its law enforcement officials, local police and the FBI had responded “to a barricade situation” Sunday morning.

The base says in its statement that the situation was ongoing and it could not comment further.

The base provided no other details except to say some of the gates to the installation remained open.

Fort Belvoir is located about 20 miles from Washington.

