Louisiana Tech loses overtime showdown to Rice

Bulldogs drop Homecoming game to Owls, 42-41
Bulldogs drop Homecoming game to Owls, 42-41.
By Megan Murray
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - La Tech hosted Rice for its homecoming game, where they are undefeated at Joe Aillet Stadium this season. The Bulldogs looked strong early, possessing a 10-point lead three times through the first three quarters. But the Owls started the fourth quarter scoring 14 unanswered points. After injuries to quarterbacks Parker McNeil and Matthew Downing, freshman and former Calvary Baptist quarterback Landry Lyddy entered the game with under a minute to play. Lyddy threw a touchdown pass to Cyrus Allen on his first play, and then hit Tre Harris for the two-point conversion to send the game to overtime. The Bulldogs responded to Rice’s overtime touchdown with Lyddy’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Harris. Head Coach Sonny Cumbie elected to attempt the two-point conversion, but it was no good. La Tech falls to Rice 42-41 in an overtime homecoming heartbreaker.

