West Monroe wins big over Ouachita in Game of the Week, Ruston defeats West Ouachita and Neville claims victory at Tioga

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In the Game of the Week, West Monroe got revenge from last season’s loss to Ouachita with a 45-14 home victory. Rebel’s quarterback Hayden Federico finished with five total touchdowns and running back Gage DeJean led the game with 145 rushing yards and a touchdown. Ruston increased its winning streak to seven games and handed West Ouachita its four straight loss. Bearcats defeat Chiefs, 48-7. Neville traveled to Tioga to face a tough Indians squad. The Tigers remain undefeated in District 2-4A with a 43-7 win, dropping Tioga to 0-2 in District play.

