West Monroe wins big over Ouachita in Game of the Week, Ruston defeats West Ouachita and Neville claims victory at Tioga

Friday Night Blitz highlights from Week 8
Friday Night Blitz highlights from Week 8
By Aaron Dietrich, Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In the Game of the Week, West Monroe got revenge from last season’s loss to Ouachita with a 45-14 home victory. Rebel’s quarterback Hayden Federico finished with five total touchdowns and running back Gage DeJean led the game with 145 rushing yards and a touchdown. Ruston increased its winning streak to seven games and handed West Ouachita its four straight loss. Bearcats defeat Chiefs, 48-7. Neville traveled to Tioga to face a tough Indians squad. The Tigers remain undefeated in District 2-4A with a 43-7 win, dropping Tioga to 0-2 in District play.

Latest News

More highlights from Week 8
OCS beats Cedar Creek to remain unbeaten at home, Mangham runs over Ferriday and Jena defeats Bunkie to stay undefeated in District 2-3A
D'arbonne woods vs Calvary
D’arbonne Woods falls to Calvary Baptist, Wossman and Sterlington get back to .500, Many remains undefeated as they blow past Jonesboro-Hodge
richwood vs union parish
Richwood goes toe-to-toe with Union Parish
parish
Franklin Parish officials react to skirmish at high school game