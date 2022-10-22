Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

OCS beats Cedar Creek to remain unbeaten at home, Mangham runs over Ferriday and Jena defeats Bunkie to stay undefeated in District 2-3A

More highlights from Week 8
By Aaron Dietrich, Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - OCS remains atop District 2-1A with a 34-10 win against Cedar Creek. The Eagles are now 26-0 at Steven Fitzhugh Field. Mangham’s Jalen Williams, the state’s leading rusher entering the game with 1,663 yards and 27 touchdowns, ran all over Ferriday. The Dragons defeat the Trojans, 62-12. After starting the season 0-4, Jena has now won four straight with a 42-35 victory against Bunkie. The Giants are undefeated in District 2-3A.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

