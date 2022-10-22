Franklin Parish officials react to skirmish at high school game

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office told KNOE 8 News that arrests are “likely” after an altercation in the Franklin Parish High School stands Thursday night, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb.

Cobb said one of the coaches made physical contact with him as he attempted to get the Carroll coaches to leave. Cobb said fans in the Franklin Parish stands assisted members of law enforcement.

Cobb confirmed that several members of Carroll’s coaching staff crossed the field and entered the bleachers of Franklin Parish.

“This was an unnecessary event that was extremely unfortunate but will not be tolerated here,” stated Cobb. “Law enforcement and the Franklin Parish fans showed extreme restraint. We are very fortunate no one was hurt, especially our youth. The stands in Franklin Parish football games are a family-friendly environment and a place where people can relax and enjoy youth sports, but the individuals last night had something different in mind and again will be dealt with accordingly.”

Matt Reynolds is an announcer for Franklin Parish. He said the final result on the field was the least of his concerns.

“It was terrifying,” said Reynolds. “Afterwards I see kids crying in the stands.”

Carroll Head Coach Brandon Landers, who appears on camera in the stands during the incident, spoke to KNOE after the game.

“It was a situation, an altercation with my coaches trying to come down out of the stands,” said Landers. “From my understanding, they wouldn’t let them down so it kind of got a little rough up there, but at the end of the day, we’re victorious tonight.”

Dr. Brent Vidrine of Monroe City School issued a statement to KNOE.

“What occurred last night was terrible for all who attended the game. Monroe City Schools are still processing everything through witnesses’ statements and video that was taken at the game. As a school system, we do not condone any negative behavior from our staff or students. I am thankful for the parents, coaches, officers, and school staff members who took action to diffuse the altercation and protect our students and their families. We have contacted the LHSAA to begin the process of informing them of the situation.”

Franklin Parish School Superintendent John Gullatt also issued a statement.

“Last night at the Franklin Parish game, we had the unfortunate circumstance that broke out near our home press box. We are currently investigating the entire incident at this time. We are thankful that it was contained and diffused quickly by our local sheriff’s department and no students from either team were involved.”

