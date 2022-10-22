D’arbonne Woods falls to Calvary Baptist, Wossman and Sterlington get back to .500, Many remains undefeated as they blow past Jonesboro-Hodge
More action from week 8
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Calvary Baptist goes on the road and beat the Timberwolves 56 to 7. In some district 1-3A action, Wossman shuts out Bastrop 26-0. Sterlington rolls past North Webster 48 to 7. Jonesboro-Hodge runs into powerhouse Many as they get blown out, 58-0
Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.