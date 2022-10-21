Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Several people shot on Southern University’s campus, officials say

Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern University’s campus.
By Raley Pellittieri and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern University’s campus.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, nine people were shot on Harding Boulevard around 1:50 a.m. Friday, WAFB reported.

Emergency responders said seven people were taken to the hospital.

Emergency officials are responding to a shooting near Southern University’s campus on Friday...
Emergency officials are responding to a shooting near Southern University’s campus on Friday morning.(WAFB)

All injuries are not life-threatening at this time, officials said.

Campus entrances have reportedly reopened after having been blocked off earlier Friday morning.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men have been accused of innapropriate acts involving juveniles
Lincoln Parish officials arrest two men, including visiting professor at Louisiana Tech
Shooting generic
Ouachita deputies respond to early morning shooting, one victim dead
Police cordoned off Bill Cockrell Park in Shreveport following a murder-suicide the night of...
Man, 2 children die in murder-suicide
Apartment fire
Massive fire destroys entire block in Tallulah
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players

Latest News

Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern...
Several people shot on Southern University’s campus, officials say
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at court, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in New York.
Trump ally Steve Bannon faces sentencing for contempt
Meet Toph! She is a kitten that can be adopted at the River Cities Humane Society for Cats.
Adopt-a-Pet: Toph
Social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok and Twitter say they're taking steps to prevent...
Social media platforms brace for midterm elections mayhem
An officer is being investigated for his role in the delayed Uvalde mass shooting response.
Officer gave order to delay Uvalde classroom breach