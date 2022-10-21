Richwood football wins Little Caesars Team of the Week
Rams beat District rival Wossman, 44-8
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Richwood Rams improved to 5-2 on the season and 2-1 in District 1-3A with a 44-8 win over rival Wossman. Under Head Coach Marcus Yanez, the Rams are off to their best start since 2017. Before Richwood hosts the 6-1 Union Parish Farmers Friday, the Rams celebrated winning Little Caesars Team of the Week with a pizza party.
