Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

One of the oldest giraffes in the US has been placed in hospice care

Jumbe, one of the oldest giraffes in the United States, has been placed in hospice care at Zoo Knoxville. (Source: WVLT)
By Paige Hill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A 19-year-old giraffe at a zoo in Tennessee is under hospice care due to declining health.

Jumbe, one of the oldest giraffes in the United States, recently began exhibiting signs of pain with movement, according to Zoo Knoxville.

Officials with the zoo said the veterinary team and caretakers from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine are managing the giraffe’s pain with medication.

“We have a responsibility to our animals to make sure we provide them with the optimal quality of life from birth to death,” said Phil Colclough, director of animal care at Zoo Knoxville.

The zoo said Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, which has prompted the transition to hospice care. The team said they are ensuring his comfort while monitoring his quality of life.

“With that responsibility comes days when we have to make difficult but compassionate decisions like this,” Colclough said.

Caretakers said the team would have to euthanize the giraffe when Jumbe’s medications are no longer managing his pain.

“We will carefully weigh all considerations to make the right decision at the right time,” Colclough said.

Jumbe came to the zoo in 2011 on the Giraffe Species Survival Plan recommendation to ensure a protected population of giraffes remains in human care as wild populations decline.

Jumbe’s offspring, a female born in 2019 and a male born in 2020, still reside at Zoo Knoxville.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men have been accused of innapropriate acts involving juveniles
Lincoln Parish officials arrest two men, including visiting professor at Louisiana Tech
Shooting generic
Ouachita deputies respond to early morning shooting, one victim dead
Police cordoned off Bill Cockrell Park in Shreveport following a murder-suicide the night of...
Man, 2 children die in murder-suicide
Apartment fire
Massive fire destroys entire block in Tallulah
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Miami.
Judge tosses challenge to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
Police say six people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of...
Police: 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the formal launch of the application program...
GOP-led states appealing dismissal of suit over loan relief
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify