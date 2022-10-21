Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Monroe City Schools notifies LHSAA of skirmish in stands

RAW Video shows more than 4-minute delay
By Josh Harvison, Brendon Fairbairn and Aaron Dietrich
Published: Oct. 21, 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe City Schools have informed the Louisiana High School Athletic Association after an altercation Thursday night in the stands between several people, including coaches, fans, and members of law enforcement.

Video captured by KNOE’s Brendon Fairbairn shows several people, including coaches and sheriff’s deputies, pushing and yelling during an altercation late in the game in Winnsboro.

According to eyewitness accounts, members of the Carroll coaching staff ran across the field into the stands on the Franklin Parish side of the field after some sort of skirmish in the stands.

Matt Reynolds is an announcer for Franklin Parish. He said the final result on the field was the least of his concerns.

“It was terrifying,” said Reynolds. “Afterwards I see kids crying in the stands.”

Late in the football game, with Carroll leading, Reynolds said he heard jawing between Patriots fans and members of the Bulldog coaching staff.

“Telling them they had been cursing all night,” said Reynolds. “No one wants to hear that and before we know it, Sheriff Kevin Cobb goes up in the press box and asks them to leave.”

Reynolds, who has been an announcer for Franklin Parish for nearly 13 years, said things escalated from there.

“That is when a lot of loud arguing started,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds said three members of the Carroll staff followed the sheriff out of the press box.

“I can see coaches on them and they are grappling while the rest of the coaches appear to be pulling him away,” said Reynolds. “Fans trying to pull them away and then chaos ensued.”

Carroll Head Coach Brandon Landers, who appears on camera in the stands during the incident, spoke to KNOE after the game.

“It was a situation, an altercation with my coaches trying to come down out of the stands,” said Landers. “From my understanding, they wouldn’t let them down so it kind of got a little rough up there, but at the end of the day, we’re victorious tonight.”

Dr. Brent Vidrine of Monroe City School issued a statement to KNOE.

“What occurred last night was terrible for all who attended the game. Monroe City Schools are still processing everything through witnesses’ statements and video that was taken at the game. As a school system, we do not condone any negative behavior from our staff or students. I am thankful for the parents, coaches, officers, and school staff members who took action to diffuse the altercation and protect our students and their families. We have contacted the LHSAA to begin the process of informing them of the situation.”

Franklin Parish School Superintendent John Gullatt also issued a statement.

“Last night at the Franklin Parish game, we had the unfortunate circumstance that broke out near our home press box. We are currently investigating the entire incident at this time. We are thankful that it was contained and diffused quickly by our local sheriff’s department and no students from either team were involved.”

The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the altercation and the event leading up to the delay.

