Fifth Congressional District candidates make pitch to voters

KEDM Candidate Forum
KEDM Candidate Forum(KNOE)
By Tyler Englander
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Candidates seeking to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District squared off at a forum on October 20.

It was held at the University of Louisiana Monroe by KEDM.

Three of the five candidates running attended the forum. They were Hunter Pullen, Dr. Walter Earl Huff, and Allen Guillory.

Congresswoman Julia Letlow and Oscar Dantzler did not attend.

“We have got to close the Southern border,” said Dr. Huff. “We have got to stop the inflow of drugs and illegal immigrants coming into this country. It’s changing the character of this country. We have got to have safe streets and neighborhoods, but you can’t have that unless you protect your police and give them your backing.”

“For one, I am pro-Trump,” said Guillory. “Two, I’m pro-life—100% pro-life. I’m pro-guns. I’m pro-border. I’m pro-policeman. I’m pro-firemen. I’m pro-farmer. I’m pro-schools. I’m pro-family. I’m pro-religion.”

“I’d like to look at our network infrastructure,” explained Pullen. “I know that personally, I can’t oftentimes complete my classwork because my internet is going out; it’s so unreliable that I have almost not attended a single class.”

Congresswoman Letlow’s campaign released the following statement on her absence:

“Congresswoman Letlow has been on the road today, attending events across Ouachita, Morehouse, and Franklin parishes. Given the number of standing commitments she has on her calendar as the incumbent representative for the Fifth District, she was unable to attend this forum.”

Election Day is November 8.

