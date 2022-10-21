Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Despite skirmish, Carroll beats Franklin Parish to remain undefeated

Lincoln Prep, Rayville and Logansport also earn Thursday night victories
By Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bulldogs improve to 7-0 on the season with a 29-8 road win against the Patriots. During the fourth quarter, a skirmish arose in the stands involving some Carroll coaches and Franklin Parish fans and authorities. After the game, Carroll Head Coach Brandon Landers said, “It was a situation/altercation with my coaches trying to come down out of the stands. From my understanding, they would not let them down, so it kind of got a little rough up there. But at the end of the day, we are victorious tonight.” Franklin Parish Head Coach Adrian Burnette declined to comment.

