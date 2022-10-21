Despite skirmish, Carroll beats Franklin Parish to remain undefeated

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bulldogs improve to 7-0 on the season with a 29-8 road win against the Patriots. During the fourth quarter, a skirmish arose in the stands involving some Carroll coaches and Franklin Parish fans and authorities. After the game, Carroll Head Coach Brandon Landers said, “It was a situation/altercation with my coaches trying to come down out of the stands. From my understanding, they would not let them down, so it kind of got a little rough up there. But at the end of the day, we are victorious tonight.” Franklin Parish Head Coach Adrian Burnette declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.