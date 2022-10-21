Adopt-a-Pet: Toph

Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Meet Toph! She is a kitten that can be adopted at the River Cities Humane Society for Cats.
By AntZavier Brown
Oct. 21, 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say hello to Toph!! She is one of the kittens available for adoption at the River Cities Humane Society for Cats.

Kim Taraba from River Cities Humane Society for Cats said Toph is a bobtail kitten about three months old. She says Toph is available for adoption, but just not ready to go home quite yet. She says they don’t adopt black cats out during the month of October, but you can fill out an application form ahead of time.

Saturday, October 29 the shelter will be hosting Tails at Twilight at Bayou Pointe on ULM’s campus from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are available on the River Cities Humane Society for Cats website. The event will include music, food, drinks, and a silent auction.

River Cities Humane Society for Cats is open Tuesday through Saturday between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. The shelter is located at 5302 Desiard Street in Monroe.

