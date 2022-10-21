Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Police: 2 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KELLER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested two of the three people they were searching for after two people were found dead and a police officer was shot on a tribal reservation in northeastern Washington.

The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Keller, west of Spokane.

Officers found two people dead, and an officer was shot in the arm after finding a vehicle suspected of fleeing the scene.

He was doing well after being transported for medical care.

Authorities urged residents to remain indoors during the search.

Police identified two of the suspects as Curry Pinkham and Zachary Holt. The third suspect, another man, had not been identified.

Colville Tribal Police said Friday that 10 additional agencies including the FBI were assisting in the search.

