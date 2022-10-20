Upcoming Healthy Funroe October events

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Come out and watch Hocus Pocus with the City of Monroe Thursday, Oct. 20!

Director of Community Centers for the City of Monroe Patience Talley said the Movie in the Park is a free family event for the community to enjoy.

“We want to create events free of charge where you can relax and enjoy our city and parks while participating in healthy activity,” Talley said. “The zoo will host pre-show entertainment. They will bring cool animals for us to pet and learn about so bring the kids out. Make sure to bring a blanket or two to sit and wrap with because it will be chilly.”

Movie in the Park is from 6-8 p.m at 3313 Bernstein Park Dr. in Monroe. The pre-show starts at 6 pm and the movie begins at 6:30 p.m.

Talley also said the City of Monroe is hosting a Community Health Event Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m at 3900 Westminster Ave. in Monroe. The event will include Let’s Make Art with the Masur Museum, Acadian Ambulance training, kid’s yoga, women’s self-defense, and line dancing.

