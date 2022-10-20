Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Upcoming Healthy Funroe October events

Watch Hocus Pocus at Charles Johnson Park
By AntZavier Brown
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Come out and watch Hocus Pocus with the City of Monroe Thursday, Oct. 20!

Director of Community Centers for the City of Monroe Patience Talley said the Movie in the Park is a free family event for the community to enjoy.

“We want to create events free of charge where you can relax and enjoy our city and parks while participating in healthy activity,” Talley said. “The zoo will host pre-show entertainment. They will bring cool animals for us to pet and learn about so bring the kids out. Make sure to bring a blanket or two to sit and wrap with because it will be chilly.”

Movie in the Park is from 6-8 p.m at 3313 Bernstein Park Dr. in Monroe. The pre-show starts at 6 pm and the movie begins at 6:30 p.m.

Talley also said the City of Monroe is hosting a Community Health Event Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m at 3900 Westminster Ave. in Monroe. The event will include Let’s Make Art with the Masur Museum, Acadian Ambulance training, kid’s yoga, women’s self-defense, and line dancing.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body fond in LaSalle Parish has been identified nearly 3 months later.
Body found in LaSalle Parish identified by LSU laboratory
A student with autism who was given drug-laced candy at school is being punished.
Student who ingested homemade, laced candy at school being punished
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
Gino Colonacosta, 73, and his 15-year-old son are facing several charges, including attempted...
Sheriff: Father, son shoot at innocent woman while looking for nonexistent burglar

Latest News

Apartment fire
Massive fire destroys entire block in Tallulah
Nutritionist Jen Avis brought foods that help women prevent Breast Cancer Recurrence.
Health Benefits to help prevent Breast Cancer with Nutritionist Jen Avis!
Have fun by competing in the 4th Annual NELA Scarecrow Competition
The 4th Annual NELA Scarecrow Competition
Join Healthy Funroe at the Movie in the Park.
Movie in the Park