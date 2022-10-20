Tallulah fire destroys three businesses, one residence

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -A fire in downtown Tallulah started around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 on Depo street, destroying three businesses and one residence.

One nail salon, an auto repair shop, a loan company, and the residence of one of the shop owners were all damaged beyond repair in the fire.

According to city spokesperson Yvonne Lewis, the community has rallied around the victims of the fire and will continue to do so.

The community has plans to start a Facebook page for donations, and put the family that lost their home in temporary housing.

“When things like this happen, you know we have to rally around each other. For a small town like this, not only is it devastating because of the fire, but we’ve lost businesses here you know,” Lewis says.

Some members of the community are worried for the future. One resident, Tony Parker, says he thinks this will affect the entire parish economically.

“It’s alarming to just drive through this area and notice the destruction caused by the fire… this normally is a very busy area and these businesses are very successful, so I was just amazed at such destruction,” Parker says.

The investigation will continue as they search for the cause of the fire, but Lewis says she is incredibly grateful that everyone inside the building at the time of the fire made it out safely with no injuries.

