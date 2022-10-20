Swanson Correctional Center receives youth transfers from Bridge City

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Office of Juvenile Justice has completed its first transfer of youth inmates from Bridge City Correctional Center for Youth (BCCY) in Bridge City to Swanson Correctional Center in Monroe on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

OJJ says the transfer is part of a comprehensive plan aimed at providing better care to the youth and safety to the staff and surrounding communities.

A total of 18 youths were transferred from and to various facilities throughout the state, ten of which were transferred from BCCY to Swanson. OJJ says they are in the process of contacting and informing families of the relocation.

Disturbances that happened earlier in the year at BCCY prompted OJJ to stabilize conditions at the facility by transferring “high-priority youth” to other facilities in the state, OJJ says in a press release.

The legislature passed and Governor John Bel Edwards signed Act 693 into law in June, creating a tiered system of low-risk, moderate and high-risk juveniles who are in OJJ facilities based on assessments.

OJJ says they are “constantly assessing the youth in our care to determine what facility and level of care is best for their development, their safety, and the safety of those around them.”

