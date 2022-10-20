Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Swanson Correctional Center receives youth transfers from Bridge City

(KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Office of Juvenile Justice has completed its first transfer of youth inmates from Bridge City Correctional Center for Youth (BCCY) in Bridge City to Swanson Correctional Center in Monroe on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

OJJ says the transfer is part of a comprehensive plan aimed at providing better care to the youth and safety to the staff and surrounding communities.

A total of 18 youths were transferred from and to various facilities throughout the state, ten of which were transferred from BCCY to Swanson. OJJ says they are in the process of contacting and informing families of the relocation.

Disturbances that happened earlier in the year at BCCY prompted OJJ to stabilize conditions at the facility by transferring “high-priority youth” to other facilities in the state, OJJ says in a press release.

The legislature passed and Governor John Bel Edwards signed Act 693 into law in June, creating a tiered system of low-risk, moderate and high-risk juveniles who are in OJJ facilities based on assessments.

OJJ says they are “constantly assessing the youth in our care to determine what facility and level of care is best for their development, their safety, and the safety of those around them.”

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body fond in LaSalle Parish has been identified nearly 3 months later.
Body found in LaSalle Parish identified by LSU laboratory
A student with autism who was given drug-laced candy at school is being punished.
Student who ingested homemade, laced candy at school being punished
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
Gino Colonacosta, 73, and his 15-year-old son are facing several charges, including attempted...
Sheriff: Father, son shoot at innocent woman while looking for nonexistent burglar

Latest News

The Shreveport Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission is assessing the city's current liquor...
Ruston voters overwhelmingly say “yes” to grocery store alcohol sales
New truck stop solves parking issues in south Monroe neighborhoods
New truck stop solves parking issues in south Monroe neighborhoods
Join Healthy Funroe at the Movie in the Park.
Upcoming Healthy Funroe October events
Apartment fire
Massive fire destroys entire block in Tallulah