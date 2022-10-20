Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Ouachita deputies respond to early morning shooting, one victim dead

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Pixabay)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 20, 2022.

OPSO responded to the 100 block of Dillingham Dr. in Monroe shortly after midnight in response to a reported shooting. Deputies say they found the victim of the shooting dead at the residence.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

No further details are available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be released as the case develops.

