Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

New truck stop solves parking issues in south Monroe neighborhoods

New truck stop solves parking issues in south Monroe neighborhoods
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - For the last several months, residents have spotted 18-wheelers parking in illegal spots in south Monroe neighborhoods.

Truck drivers are now able to park at the Quickway Truck Stop store, located at 3019 Hwy. 165, S Bypass.

The store added a truck stop to its location a month ago, and state officials say there’s no need to park on the sides of Hwy. 165 South and areas such as Ticheli Road, where the Ouachita Parish Police Jury passed Ordinance 888 to stop 18-wheelers from driving near Shady Grove Elementary School.

Now, there’s a place where truck drivers can park and refuel, so they won’t get fined and citizens can remain safe.

Mayor Gerald Brown of the Town of Richwood says truck drivers are essential workers and they don’t intend to inhibit the drivers. Their priority is to protect residential areas and to keep roadways from becoming damaged.

LA State Rep. Pat Moore says the fine for violating this ordinance is $500.00 for truck drivers.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made.
Farmerville traffic stop results in driver being shot, one man arrested
Markeshia Stone, 33, a mother of four, was shot to death in her apartment this week.
16-year-old girl accused of hiring 16-year-old boy to kill her mom
Tara Book, 43, reportedly killed her daughter, 23-year-old Brittany Buras, before turning the...
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says
A student with autism who was given drug-laced candy at school is being punished.
Student who ingested homemade, laced candy at school being punished
A body fond in LaSalle Parish has been identified nearly 3 months later.
Body found in LaSalle Parish identified by LSU laboratory

Latest News

New truck stop solves parking issues in south Monroe neighborhoods
New truck stop solves parking issues in south Monroe neighborhoods
Jonesboro City Hall
Jonesboro mayoral candidates make pitch to voters ahead of Election Day
A former Monroe police officer is continuing to fight for his job.
Appeal hearing continues for former MPD officer, Chuck Johnson
A former Monroe police officer is continuing to fight for his job.
Appeal hearing continues for former MPD officer