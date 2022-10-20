New truck stop solves parking issues in south Monroe neighborhoods

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - For the last several months, residents have spotted 18-wheelers parking in illegal spots in south Monroe neighborhoods.

Truck drivers are now able to park at the Quickway Truck Stop store, located at 3019 Hwy. 165, S Bypass.

The store added a truck stop to its location a month ago, and state officials say there’s no need to park on the sides of Hwy. 165 South and areas such as Ticheli Road, where the Ouachita Parish Police Jury passed Ordinance 888 to stop 18-wheelers from driving near Shady Grove Elementary School.

Now, there’s a place where truck drivers can park and refuel, so they won’t get fined and citizens can remain safe.

Mayor Gerald Brown of the Town of Richwood says truck drivers are essential workers and they don’t intend to inhibit the drivers. Their priority is to protect residential areas and to keep roadways from becoming damaged.

LA State Rep. Pat Moore says the fine for violating this ordinance is $500.00 for truck drivers.

