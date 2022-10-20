Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Natchitoches woman killed in crash on U.S. HWY 71

(Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMPTI, La. (KALB) - A woman from Natchitoches was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Hwy 71, just south of Cox Road, on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Louisiana State Police reported that around 6 a.m. Kristin Stephens, 38, was traveling south on HWY 71 when, for unknown reasons, she traveled off the road and crashed into a culvert and a tree.

Stephens was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation.

