Mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies, authorities say

Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after authorities said her 4-year-old son died after eating a large amount of THC gummies.(Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A mother in Virginia was charged with murder and child neglect in connection to her son’s death after he is believed to have eaten a large number of THC gummies.

According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, a grand jury indicted 30-year-old Dorothy Annette Clements for the death of her 4-year-old son.

The child died on May 8, after suffering a medical emergency two days before.

Detectives learned the child’s toxicity results showed a high level of THC, making them believe the boy ate a lot of THC gummies.

The sheriff’s office said doctors told detectives that if the boy received quick medical attention, his death could have been prevented.

