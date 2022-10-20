Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Lincoln Parish officials arrest two men, including visiting professor at Louisiana Tech

Two men have been accused of innapropriate acts involving juveniles
Two men have been accused of innapropriate acts involving juveniles(Source: Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men, one accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one accused of possession of pornography involving juveniles.

Monte Garrett, 53, is charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile. Garrett is a visiting professor at Louisiana Tech University.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations, Louisiana Bureau of Investigations (LBI) and LPSO began a joint investigation on Garrett after they say they received a tip he had been communicating with a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

LPSO says the conversations Garrett was having were sexual. The investigation began last week and Garrett was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

In a different investigation, LBI and LPSO arrested Ralph Richards who is accused of possession of pornography involving juveniles.

LPSO says they started investigating Richards after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Richards was booked into Lincoln Parish Detention Center.

Both are ongoing investigations and LPSO says more charges are possible.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body fond in LaSalle Parish has been identified nearly 3 months later.
Body found in LaSalle Parish identified by LSU laboratory
A student with autism who was given drug-laced candy at school is being punished.
Student who ingested homemade, laced candy at school being punished
Shooting generic
Ouachita deputies respond to early morning shooting, one victim dead
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Police cordoned off Bill Cockrell Park in Shreveport following a murder-suicide the night of...
Man, 2 children die in murder-suicide

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 10/20
Natchitoches woman killed in crash on U.S. HWY 71
Shooting generic
Ouachita deputies respond to early morning shooting, one victim dead
The Shreveport Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission is assessing the city's current liquor...
Ruston voters overwhelmingly say “yes” to grocery store alcohol sales