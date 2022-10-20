Appeal hearing continues for former MPD officer, Chuck Johnson

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A former Monroe police officer is continuing to fight for his job. Chuck Johnson was terminated after the city said he failed to report an excessive force case in a timely manner back in 2020. The appeal hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 19, is not the first meeting of Johnson’s appeal and it probably won’t be the last.

During the hearing on Oct. 19, witnesses were brought up to be questioned by Johnson’s attorney. The attorney representing the city asked the board to conclude the firing of Johnson was just and in the best interest of the department, but Johnson’s attorney, Joe Beck, called that request “ridiculous” and said the board hadn’t heard all of their evidence yet.

The board denied that request and continued letting Beck question the witnesses, including Chief Vic Zordan and Sgt. Michael Fendall. The hearing will continue on Oct. 20, 2022.

