Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

65 vehicles involved in deadly pileup on Oregon highway

Preliminary investigation estimates about 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were...
Preliminary investigation estimates about 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were involved in the pileup. At least one person has died.(Oregon State Police)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – At least one person is dead following a massive pileup of at least 65 vehicles on a highway in Oregon.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Linn County were closed for several hours Wednesday due to multiple crashes.

According to Oregon State Police, the preliminary cause of the crashes was heavy fog in the area.
According to Oregon State Police, the preliminary cause of the crashes was heavy fog in the area.(Oregon State Police)

According to Oregon State Police, the preliminary cause of the crashes is heavy fog in the area.

Preliminary investigation estimates about 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were involved in the pileup.

School buses arrived at the scene to help relocate dozens of stranded motorists.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body fond in LaSalle Parish has been identified nearly 3 months later.
Body found in LaSalle Parish identified by LSU laboratory
A student with autism who was given drug-laced candy at school is being punished.
Student who ingested homemade, laced candy at school being punished
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
Gino Colonacosta, 73, and his 15-year-old son are facing several charges, including attempted...
Sheriff: Father, son shoot at innocent woman while looking for nonexistent burglar

Latest News

FILE - An 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper participates in artillery training during a field...
Military suicides drop as leaders push new programs
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
LIVE: Biden seeks symbol of rebuilding at Pittsburgh bridge
The Shreveport Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission is assessing the city's current liquor...
Ruston voters overwhelmingly say “yes” to grocery store alcohol sales
Swanson Correctional Center receives youth transfers from Bridge City
New truck stop solves parking issues in south Monroe neighborhoods
New truck stop solves parking issues in south Monroe neighborhoods