West Monroe police hosting ‘Coffee With a Cop’

By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Have you ever wanted to sit down with a cop and know more about them? Do you have questions about what they do, why they do what they do, or how they do what they do?

The West Monroe Police Department will be hosting ‘Coffee With a Cop’ at Corner Coffeehouse on Oct. 21.

WMPD says that there will not be any agendas and no speeches; the gathering is simply an opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers in their department.

‘Coffee With a Cop’ will be on Oct. 21 from 6:30-8:30 a.m. at Corner Coffeehouse, located at 222 Bell Lane in West Monroe. For more information, contact rchapman@westmonroe.la.gov.

