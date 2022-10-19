Student who ingested homemade, laced candy at school being punished

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A student with autism who was given drug-laced candy at school is being punished.

The student was hospitalized after eating candy laced with meth and marijuana from another student earlier this month. Now, his foster father, Felix Hampton, said there’s no way his foster son, the victim, should be punished.

On Oct. 7, 2022, Hampton received a letter from Ouachita Parish Schools. It said the district determined that Hampton’s foster son committed a removable act at school and should be moved to an alternative setting.

“But my question for the principal, staff, and school board is this; why do you want to blame these boys who were victims of a crime? And probably didn’t have no clue how their body was going to react and didn’t know what drugs were in this,” said Hampton.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said an early test appears to show traces of meth and marijuana in the homemade “candy”. Hampton’s foster son was rushed to St. Francis Medical Center after eating it and was released that night.

“It’s their job and their duty, when I send my child to school I expect for them to be safe, not to be going into an environment where drugs are coming onto campus at a middle school,” said Hampton.

Hampton said his foster son had no idea what he was taking or how it would make him feel. He said that had the school implemented his behavioral plan on time, there may have been a different outcome.

“But the principal and staff decided to wait before they implement that, they wanted to see how his behavior was going to be at their school before they implemented it,” said Hampton.

Hampton thinks it’s unfair to put his son in an alternative setting due to a lack of resources there.

“The alternative school will not have everything set up with all of the therapies he needs, because there are schools here now that don’t have the therapies, we had to put him into that school cause they could provide the therapies for him,” said Hampton.

School superintendent Don Coker said they can’t comment on the situation; but Hampton’s family, state case workers, and school officials will meet to discuss their concerns.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.