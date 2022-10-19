Man, 2 children die in murder-suicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two children under the age of 3 died as a result of a murder-suicide Tuesday night in Shreveport.

A 1-year-old boy just days shy of his second birthday died just before midnight Tuesday after being rushed to Ochsner LSU Health, according to the Caddo coroner’s office. His name is Ronnie Marter.

Police previously had discovered the bodies of a man and 10-month-old girl, identified by the coroner’s office as Lillian Rose Marter, in Bill Cockrell Park. The children’s deaths mark the 44th and 45th homicides in Shreveport in 2022.

The call came in at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 as an assault and battery on Klug Pines Avenue, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

When officers arrived to investigate the domestic assault, they discovered there was a home invasion and kidnapping. Bordelon said the woman told them her children had since been abducted. In response, police at one point had as many as 21 units on the scene there between Berkley Drive and Tauzin Lane.

The woman had information that led police to check out Bill Cockrell Park. It was there that officers then discovered the murder-suicide. The younger child and the man were found dead at 9 p.m. inside a vehicle at the park in the 4100 block of Pines Road, the coroner’s office reported.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the coroner’s office also released the name of the shooter. He is 25-year-old Anthony P. Smith.

The Shreveport Police Officer’s Association released a statement on its Facebook page after the incident. It reads:

“Please pray for the Police Officers working Area 3 and the West side tonight. Please pray for the Officers that are rushing to support them, to work the crime scene, to investigate the case, and those that will provide peer assistance. This City can be evil. We see what surrounds you each day. We can never unsee what we have seen throughout a law enforcement career. We chose the job. But folks...this job will destroy the strongest servant. God Bless You All. SPOA stands ready to help you any way we can.”

