Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

In the Kitchen: Pink salad

Chef Darrell Teats has a fun and easy recipe for Pink Salad.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Chef Darrell Teats shared an easy and fun recipe that pays tribute to those impacted by the disease: Pink Salad.

Ingredients:

8 ounces of Cream Cheese

Powdered Sugar

8 ounces of Cool Whip

1-16 ounces of Mixed Fruit

2-4 drops of red food coloring

Coconuts (if desired)

Recipe:

Chef Teats said the first you do is pour your cream cheese into a bowl, add in some powdered sugar, add your cool whip, then blend together.

After blending, Teats said add your mixed fruit, drop two to four drops of red food coloring and if you want the extra flavor, Teats said another good ingredient to add is coconuts.

After all your ingredients are mixed together, place the bowl in the refrigerator until you’re ready to serve.

