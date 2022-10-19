CPSO opens new administrative building to at-risk victims

Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Most Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office’s investigators and administrators are now working out of the new Administration/Community Justice Center located at 27797 Hwy. 15 in Ferriday.

Public Relations Director Brandy Spears of CPSO says the doors to the community center are also open to domestic violence and child exploitation victims. According to Spears, administrators have begun working with a couple of victims of recent child exploitation arrests.

The goal of the domestic violence room inside the new building is to be able to conduct soft interviews and have different agencies throughout the state provide counseling and legal aid to at-risk victims, says Spears.

The name of the domestic violence room, ‘Hope’s Space’, was inspired by one of the victims the office served in the past. CPSO’s Chief of Operations Fred Middleton says the victim gave him hope and the department hope.

Detective Stephen Lipscomb CPSO’s Cybercrime Unit told KNOE that previously when the unit encountered victims of online abuse or sexual assault, they were limited on where they could provide space that would be comfortable for the victims outside of Concordia Parish Courthouse.

The center is located in the former Delta Fuel Office. The sheriff’s office is set to hold a ribbon cutting for the building on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 10 a.m.

CPSO opens new administration building to at-risk victims
