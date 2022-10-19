Breast cancer survivor stresses the importance of early detection

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is breast cancer awareness month and experts say early detection can save lives.

One NELA native was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer in 2018 and now, she’s cancer free and stressing the importance of yearly mammograms.

“Do self-exams, if you see something, if you feel something, ask somebody about it, don’t wait,” said Vee Dickey. “Because the earlier you can get it treated, the better you’ll be.”

Dickey is a familiar face on ULM’s campus; she is the Coordinator of the Development and Administration of ULM athletics. What many people may not know, is that Dickey is a breast cancer survivor.

“When somebody says when you have cancer, there are a million things that run through your mind, I’m not gonna be here, I’m not gonna see my daughter graduate, get married, it’s a lot,” said Dickey.

Dickey always went for her yearly mammograms because her grandma battled breast cancer. She said her annual mammogram in 2018 saved her life.

“The mammograms they have now, they show everything, I mean tissues, everything, and sometimes you have to go back, just cause they’ve seen something but you know what go back, let them check it out and make sure it’s not anything,” said Dickey.

Doctors removed her breast cancer in June of 2018.

“Early detection is our best defense against breast cancer so it’s important that women over 40, have a mammogram,” said the coordinator of Kitty Degree Breast Health Center, Kristie Skipper. She explains it’s especially important to get that annual mammogram if a family member had breast cancer.

“...like your mother or sister, or even your father, be sure to have a mammogram at least 10 years to their diagnosis. So say if your mother was 38 when she had breast cancer, you’ll want to get a mammogram when your 28,” she explains.

In September, 35 radiation treatments later, Dickey rang the bell cancer free at the Northeast Louisiana Cancer Institute. To highlight the survivor that Dickey is, she was honored at ULM’s homecoming game as “Warhawk of the game”.

