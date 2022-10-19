Boxing seminar promotes breast cancer awareness

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Help knock out breast cancer with a self-defense class that will showcase people who’ve survived the disease. Bonekrusher Youth Boxing Program’s boxing seminar Saturday, October 29. Founder Sammie Crawford said his Breast Cancer Awareness Self-Defense Boxing Seminar is an annual event to raise awareness and money for breast cancer survivors in the community.

“We partnered with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. We want to work with survivors to give them some encouragement and a partnership with local survivors in the community. Also, we want to continue to let them know we support them and give them a fighting spirit. We may not experience someone who may struggle with breast cancer in our family but we have neighbors and people in the community to whom we want to give our support,” Crawford explained.

The event will be Saturday, October 29 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at 3307 Renwick St Monroe, LA 71203. Participants are asked to make a $20 donation.

