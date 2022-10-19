Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Boxing seminar promotes breast cancer awareness

Bonekrusher Youth Boxing Program to host self-defense boxing seminar for breast cancer awareness.
By AntZavier Brown
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Help knock out breast cancer with a self-defense class that will showcase people who’ve survived the disease. Bonekrusher Youth Boxing Program’s boxing seminar Saturday, October 29. Founder Sammie Crawford said his Breast Cancer Awareness Self-Defense Boxing Seminar is an annual event to raise awareness and money for breast cancer survivors in the community.

“We partnered with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. We want to work with survivors to give them some encouragement and a partnership with local survivors in the community. Also, we want to continue to let them know we support them and give them a fighting spirit. We may not experience someone who may struggle with breast cancer in our family but we have neighbors and people in the community to whom we want to give our support,” Crawford explained.

The event will be Saturday, October 29 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at 3307 Renwick St Monroe, LA 71203. Participants are asked to make a $20 donation.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made.
Farmerville traffic stop results in driver being shot, one man arrested
Markeshia Stone, 33, a mother of four, was shot to death in her apartment this week.
16-year-old girl accused of hiring 16-year-old boy to kill her mom
Tara Book, 43, reportedly killed her daughter, 23-year-old Brittany Buras, before turning the...
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says
Justus Hyman, 2, died after falling into a family friend's pool.
2-year-old drowns in family friend’s pool, mother charged
Monroe home damaged by fire
Morning fire destroys south Monroe home

Latest News

Chef Darrell Teats has a fun and easy recipe for Pink Salad.
In the Kitchen: Pink salad
Chef Darrell Teats has a fun and easy recipe for Pink Salad.
In the kitchen: Pink Salad
Bonekrusher Youth Boxing Program to host self-defense boxing seminar for breast cancer awareness.
Breast Cancer Awareness self-defense boxing seminar
CPSO opens new administrative building to at-risk victims
CPSO opens new administrative building to at-risk victims