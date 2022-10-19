Body found in LaSalle Parish identified by LSU laboratory

LASALLE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A body that was found over the summer in a wooded area just south of Olla, La. has been identified, LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office says.

The body was found on July 27, 2022. It has since been identified almost 3 months later by LSU Faces Laboratory as 48-year-old Kevin Howell, LPSO says.

Officials say no foul play was present.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.