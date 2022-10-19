Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Body found in LaSalle Parish identified by LSU laboratory

A body fond in LaSalle Parish has been identified nearly 3 months later.(Source: KNOE staff)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A body that was found over the summer in a wooded area just south of Olla, La. has been identified, LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office says.

The body was found on July 27, 2022. It has since been identified almost 3 months later by LSU Faces Laboratory as 48-year-old Kevin Howell, LPSO says.

Officials say no foul play was present.

