West Monroe PD helps to avoid children from consuming tainted Halloween candy

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Halloween is around the corner, and the West Monroe Police Department’s Street Crimes and K9 Unit is reminding families to remain safe when accepting snacks from strangers while going out trick-or-treating.

Concerns about the consumption of fentanyl and other illegal drugs are growing across the state.

Police say it’s becoming easier to get tricked into accepting tainted candy or treats that may contain harmful ingredients by the look of certain packages that could resemble common commercial packaging. Sergeant Daniel Freeland of West Monroe PD’s Street Crimes and K9 Unit says to be mindful of any homemade candy that’s wrapped in plastic or Ziplock bags. If the candy is sealed in commercial packaging, it’s “good to go,” says Freeland.

However, according to West Monroe PD, the unit isn’t working on any active cases of children consuming tainted candy in area neighborhoods, and they’re trying to keep it that way.

Freeland says if families see anything suspicious with their candy, take the candy to the local police or sheriff’s department.

