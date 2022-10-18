Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Ouachita Parish Police Jury will be moving administrative buildings

Source: KNOE
Source: KNOE
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Police Jury has said that they will be moving administrative buildings.

Here is what OPPJ said in an email:

“The Ouachita Parish Police Jury announces that the administrative offices are moving to 100 Bry Street on Monday October 24, 2022. This is our former Central Office for the Ouachita Parish School Board. We will be closed to the public starting October 24th. We anticipate being open on Thursday October 27th. Our post office box mailing address will remain P.O. Box 3007, Monroe, La. 71210. Our new physical address will be 100 Bry Street, Monroe, La. 71201. Please be patient with us during this transition.”

