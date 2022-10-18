Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus Roadshow makes stop in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus Roadshow made a stop in Monroe on October 17th.

The delegation updated residents on issues like redistricting and criminal justice reform while urging voters to head to the polls for the midterm elections.

“People understand that the count is there,” Chairman Vincent Pierre told KNOE on redistricting. “There was a larger number of minorities, and we deserve, and should have, an additional black district.”

Pierre also highlighted some of the caucus’ priorities going forward including a discussion on legalizing marijuana.

“The Governor has openly said he is not in favor of legalization,” said Pierre. “There are still some conversations as to how this is going to happen and what is going to transpire. I think it’s an issue all over the nation. I’m sure there will be some discussion on the issue of legalizing marijuana.”

Representative Adrian Fisher of Monroe also said teachers can expect another raise next year after receiving a $1,500 pay bump this year.

“We have had a commitment from the Governor and the Speaker that there will be another increase coming this session,” Fisher explained. “We need it. We expect so much from our educators, and they are not at the southern average.”

On another note, Pierre says the Black Caucus still wants to hear from Governor John Bel Edwards surrounding the Ronald Greene case.

“We know that with the recent ruling, the Governor was not able to testify, but we hope at some point that he will testify on those issues,” Pierre said.

The roadshow will stop in Ferriday on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.